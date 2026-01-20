Events Email Briefings
Streaming giants push filmmakers to adapt to ‘double screening’

Jan 20, 2026, 7:35am EST
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Streaming platforms are asking film directors to reiterate plots in order to maintain the attention of viewers who are increasingly “double screening,” Matt Damon said.

The actor also said traditional action movies have their biggest action set piece near the end, but that he was asked by Netflix to include a big one “in the first five minutes” the new film The Rip, because “we want people to stay tuned in,” speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Damon praised the Netflix series Adolescence for its refusal to do “any of that sh*t.” But there is nothing new under the sun: Network TV series’ dramatic structures used to be built around the timing of ad breaks.

Tom Chivers
