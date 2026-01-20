Stocks tumble as tension builds over Trump’s Greenland threats

US stocks suffered their worst day since October on Tuesday as transatlantic tensions flared over US President Donald Trump’s efforts to seize Greenland.

The dramatic rout — which also saw the dollar fall, while long-term Treasury bond yields ticked up — suggested traders’ willingness to shrug off geopolitical shocks “is beginning to erode,” Bloomberg wrote.

Trump’s use of tariff threats for territorial gains, rather than a domestic economic goal, is new, making the potential fallout more unpredictable.

“A country will tolerate a lot of economic misery rather than giving up territory,” The Wall Street Journal’s economics commentator argued.

Another round of tariffs, coupled with European retaliation, could reignite fears of a US slowdown, while denting Europe’s GDP, Goldman Sachs analysts said.