Stocks tumble as tension builds over Trump’s Greenland threats

Jan 20, 2026, 5:23pm EST
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange
Brendan McDermid/File Photo/Reuters

US stocks suffered their worst day since October on Tuesday as transatlantic tensions flared over US President Donald Trump’s efforts to seize Greenland.

The dramatic rout — which also saw the dollar fall, while long-term Treasury bond yields ticked up — suggested traders’ willingness to shrug off geopolitical shocks “is beginning to erode,” Bloomberg wrote.

Trump’s use of tariff threats for territorial gains, rather than a domestic economic goal, is new, making the potential fallout more unpredictable.

“A country will tolerate a lot of economic misery rather than giving up territory,” The Wall Street Journal’s economics commentator argued.

Another round of tariffs, coupled with European retaliation, could reignite fears of a US slowdown, while denting Europe’s GDP, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Chart showing gold and stock performance
J.D. Capelouto
