Paystack eyes growth beyond payments with restructuring

Nigerian payments processor Paystack is expanding into banking and consumer finance in a corporate shakeup as it bets on Africa’s entrepreneurs, its CEO told Semafor, five years after being acquired by US fintech giant Stripe.

Paystack marked its 10th anniversary with the launch of a new parent holding company, The Stack Group, which will operate a collection of brands, its CEO and Paystack co-founder Shola Akinlade said in an interview: Paystack for merchant payments, money transfer service Zap, a microfinance bank, and a research and development division.

The move reflects Paystack’s recent strategic shifts. It launched Zap, its first consumer-facing product, in March 2025, and this month acquired Ladder Microfinance Bank, which is now Paystack Microfinance Bank under the new structure.

Paystack is used by 300,000 merchants to process payments, Akinlade said, and the changes were prompted by customers wanting more services. “We’re betting on African entrepreneurs,” he said. “It’s hard to bet on African entrepreneurs and lose, if you provide the right tools, structure, and channels to help grow their businesses.”

Paystack first launched in Lagos in January 2016 as a payments processing firm that operated only in Nigeria, but after the Stripe $200 million acquisition, it has expanded into Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. The creation of TSG comes after Paystack turned profitable across all its markets for the first time last February, and had seven profitable months last year, Akinlade said.