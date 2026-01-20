Events Email Briefings
India pursues trade deals as US agreement remains elusive

Jan 20, 2026, 5:44pm EST
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan walks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India’s Press Information Bureau/Handout via Reuters

India is pursuing new trade partnerships as a US deal remains elusive.

New Delhi on Tuesday inked a major LNG deal with the UAE, with plans to double bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2032. And the European Commission president, who is set to visit India next week, said the two economies are on the cusp of clinching “the mother of all deals.”

US-India negotiations, meanwhile, have hit several snags, as New Delhi looks to diversify trade following steep US duties. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland offer New Delhi a lesson, an expert told The Times of India: Deals with the US offer no guaranteed protection when economic penalties can be used as leverage.

Chart showing total value of India and UAE annual bilateral trade since 2020
