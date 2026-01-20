Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Chinese tourism to Japan plummets following Taiwan spat

Jan 20, 2026, 6:55am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Visitors walk along Nakamise-dori street in Tokyo.
Issei Kato/File Photo/Reuters

Chinese tourism arrivals to Japan plummeted last month even as overall visitor numbers grew, highlighting the growing rift between Asia’s two biggest economies.

The Chinese government urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said last year her country could become militarily involved were China to attack Taiwan, which Beijing claims as a renegade province.

Though tourism authorities have vowed to get Chinese tourists to “return as soon as possible,” Takaichi’s China stance has boosted her popularity at home, which she has leveraged to call a snap election in a bid to “seize the momentum and strengthen her hand,” an expert told The New York Times.

A chart showing the number of Chinese tourist arrivals to Japan.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD