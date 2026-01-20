Events Email Briefings
China solar giants warn of record loss

Jan 20, 2026, 5:33pm EST
A worker smoothes out cement in front of a building covered in solar panels near the factory of Yingli Green Energy Holding Company, also known as Yingli Solar, in the city of Baoding.
David Gray/Reuters

China’s top solar panel companies estimated they lost up to $5.5 billion last year despite the government’s efforts to rein in a punishing price war.

The country’s solar installations have surged but were outpaced by a massive supply glut; the companies’ quest for profitability will test the effectiveness of Beijing’s campaign to stamp out so-called “involution,” excessive competition that has plagued other domestic industries. The solar sector is also facing headwinds from rising silver costs.

China’s aggressive renewable energy push has seen cheap green power spill beyond its borders, and the “bizarre dynamics have spread” with it, WIRED wrote: Chinese solar panels, for instance, have led to negative electricity prices in Germany.

Chart showing value of China global solar PV exports since 2017
J.D. Capelouto
