Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Australian tightens its gun laws as US seeks to loosen

Jan 20, 2026, 6:44am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
People stand near flowers laid as a tribute at Bondi Beach.
Flavio Brancaleone/Reuters

The Australian parliament voted in favor of tougher gun control laws after the Bondi Beach shooting in December that killed 15.

The reform bill includes stricter import controls and a gun buyback program, an echo of the aftermath of the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, which prompted the then government to introduce some of the world’s most stringent firearm laws.

In the US, meanwhile, the current seems to be flowing in the other direction: The Justice Department is apparently considering loosening a range of gun regulations. The White House has installed gun-right activists in prominent positions and plans to cut the number of gun-law enforcement officers as it seeks the support of Second Amendment advocates, The Washington Post reported.

A chart showing the homicide rate from firearms for G7 nations and Australia.
Tom Chivers
AD