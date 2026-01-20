Australian tightens its gun laws as US seeks to loosen

The Australian parliament voted in favor of tougher gun control laws after the Bondi Beach shooting in December that killed 15.

The reform bill includes stricter import controls and a gun buyback program, an echo of the aftermath of the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, which prompted the then government to introduce some of the world’s most stringent firearm laws.

In the US, meanwhile, the current seems to be flowing in the other direction: The Justice Department is apparently considering loosening a range of gun regulations. The White House has installed gun-right activists in prominent positions and plans to cut the number of gun-law enforcement officers as it seeks the support of Second Amendment advocates, The Washington Post reported.