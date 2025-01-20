Trump uses one of first executive orders to officially create DOGE

One of the first executive orders Donald Trump plans to sign today as president will be aimed at establishing the Department of Government Efficiency — whose work will include updating federal software systems to “private-sector standards,” according to a fact sheet viewed by Semafor.

Trump announced the creation of DOGE, co-led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, shortly after winning the election in November. Their mission is focused on cutting government spending: Musk and Ramaswamy paid an early visit to Capitol Hill to discuss their efforts with lawmakers, and the creation of the Senate DOGE Caucus soon followed.

According to the fact sheet, DOGE will “oversee a substantial reduction in the size and scope of government” and operate “within the” US government, a potentially notable mandate given its creation as an outside-of-government entity.

The work is slated to begin with a focus on modernizing “information technology across the government,” including an update to its software that’s designed to be comparable with private-sector companies.

The group will also be working with Trump’s Cabinet picks to implement reforms, and the executive order directs every federal agency to establish its own “DOGE team.”

“DOGE will work with the Office of Management and Budget and all agencies to shrink the federal workforce, federal spending, and federal regulatory burdens,” the fact sheet notes.