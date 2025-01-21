Scale AI CEO to Trump: ‘America must win the AI war’

Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang is taking out a full-page ad in The Washington Post on Tuesday with a succinct message for the new US commander-in-chief: “Dear President Trump, America must win the AI war.”

The ad also pointed readers to a five-point plan that would reorient the federal government to invest more in the technology and overhaul priorities for that funding.

In an exclusive interview with Semafor, Wang said he was motivated to make his recommendations by a new White House that is both planning to aggressively support new technology and courting input from the industry. “They’re listening,” he said. “This incoming administration wants to move fast and take a lot of action and really be quite ambitious about a lot of these issues.”

AD

Scale, now worth $14 billion, has helped make Wang an influential figure in the industry, with the ear of government officials and tech titans alike. On Monday morning, he was on his way to the Capitol as a guest at Trump’s inauguration, along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg.

Wang, who turned 28 this week and is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, said the federal government needs to spend more on the development of AI to compete with the Chinese government’s massive investment in the area. Money aside, the US should also change how it invests, he said.

Currently, the government puts 90% of its AI investment into algorithms, such as academic and theoretical research, he said, with the remaining 10% going toward compute power and data. The allocation of funding to those three pillars of AI, he says, should look more like the private sector’s investments: 60% on compute, 30% on data, and 10% on algorithms.