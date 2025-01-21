Mobile-office giant Willscot fielding private equity interest

Willscot Holdings, a $7 billion maker of mobile offices, has fielded takeover interest from several private-equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, which makes container box-sized portable buildings that dot construction sites, industrial facilities and many American schoolyards, throws off a fair bit of cash — $143 million last quarter — even in a weaker market. That makes it an attractive target, with at least one of the buyout shops engaging bankers to help it with a potential bid, said one of the people.

Willscot is not yet running a formal sales process, the people said, although it already has bankers helping it grapple with an activist investor. Shares are down 16% over the last year, lagging the broader markets.

AD

That shareholder, Ben Pass’ TOMS Capital, is not a conventional activist investor, but it has mounted successful pushes at other companies including Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Company. TOMS’ exact plans for Willscot could not be learned.

Representatives for Willscot and TOMS declined to comment.