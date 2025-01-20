Donald Trump set to kick off presidency

Donald Trump is due to be sworn in for a second term as US president on Monday in Washington, DC.

The ceremony will begin around noon local time, followed by Trump’s inaugural address to the nation and a parade to the White House.

He is expected to unleash a torrent of executive orders later in the day on issues including energy, immigration, and trade. The announcements are part of efforts to undo the legacy of outgoing President Joe Biden and show immediate progress on policy areas that were key to Trump returning to the White House.