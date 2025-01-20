Events Newsletters
Donald Trump set to kick off presidency

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Updated Jan 20, 2025, 6:29am EST
politicsNorth America
US President-elect Donald Trump supports hold up a banner in his support in front of the US Capitol building ahead of the presidential inauguration.
Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Donald Trump is due to be sworn in for a second term as US president on Monday in Washington, DC.

The ceremony will begin around noon local time, followed by Trump’s inaugural address to the nation and a parade to the White House.

He is expected to unleash a torrent of executive orders later in the day on issues including energy, immigration, and trade. The announcements are part of efforts to undo the legacy of outgoing President Joe Biden and show immediate progress on policy areas that were key to Trump returning to the White House.

Title icon

Know More

Trump is expected to sign more than 200 executive actions, including forming the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), bolstering artificial-intelligence programs, ending diversity initiatives, and arranging mass deportations.

He is also expected to pardon many of the rioters who stormed the US Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, after Trump contested the previous year’s election results.

In a rally held on Sunday Trump promised to end what he called “four long years of American decline” and “begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride.”

