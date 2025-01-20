Trump casts shadow on Davos

The world’s richest and most powerful people began to gather in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.

The bigwigs in attendance will have one eye on the stage and “one on Washington,” Semafor’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson wrote, as US President-elect Donald Trump dominates proceedings from afar: One CEO worried whether Trump’s tariffs will be “an enormous problem or… no problem at all.”

Other big stories from Davos will be whether India maintains its buzz — its economy has seen “more promise than performance” recently, Bloomberg said — and whether the mega-rich will see a backlash: An Oxfam report found that billionaires’ wealth soared in 2024, and US President Joe Biden warned of a rising “oligarchy” in his farewell speech.