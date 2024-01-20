China’s youth turn to crystals, tarot cards, and meditation

Alternative spiritual practices like meditating and collecting crystals are on the rise in China, prompting a crackdown by the country’s internet regulators. On social media apps like Xiaohongshu, influencers use the hashtag #身心灵 (“body, mind, spirit”) to hawk crystal charms and bracelets, as well as one-on-one coaching sessions and tarot card readings.

China’s pan-mental health service market, including spiritual activities, will be worth $1.5 billion next year, according to consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. But authorities are imposing stricter rules on activities often deemed to be “superstitious,” Sixth Tone reported. Experts say the trend is a reflection of high youth unemployment, which stands at 14.9%, as well as growing rates of burnout and depression among young people.