Semafor Davos Daily: Korea, Nespresso, Slopes

Welcome to Day 5 of the World Economic Forum, which officially closes at noon today. It’s already over for most of its attendees, including hundreds of journalists.

There’s always been a strain of reporting from Davos that’s sneeringly cynical. That is, in some ways, the easiest way to cover the place. And it’s true that the combination of power, logistics, and status that drive Davos is comedy gold.

But the obvious question for journalists who come to sneer is: What are you doing here? And we’re mostly doing the same thing as everyone else here, which is investigating ideas that range from brilliant to idiotic, and people whose money and power can shape the world for better or worse. Much of the reporting we do here pays off later in tips or sources, but we also summarize a few key takeaways below.

So thanks for coming along for this ride with us at Semafor. We’ll be back next year with charts and scoops and insights, and perhaps slightly more accurate weather forecasts, even if we have to outsource them to AI. (Thursday was not, in fact, sunny.)

