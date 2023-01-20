Rishi Sunak has been fined for not wearing a seatbelt while recording an Instagram video

The prime minister was recording an Instagram video on Thursday during a visit to three towns in northern England, to promote the government's "leveling up" spending — a scheme to help create new jobs and drive growth in the economy.

The video depicts Sunak turning towards the camera, in his seat, without a seatbelt on. It has since been deleted from social media.

Lancashire Constabulary announced Friday that they were fining Sunak for the infraction, without naming him. The maximum fine for not wearing a seatbelt is £500.

"You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire," the Constabulary said.

"After looking into this matter, we have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty."

Earlier, Downing Street said the incident was a "brief error of judgement" and that the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes."