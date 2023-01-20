There will be no photos of Putin bathing in freezing water this year

Photos and videos of Russian President Vladimir Putin's bare-chested annual icy plunge in a pool to celebrate Epiphany — a ritual for many Orthodox Christians celebrating the baptism of Jesus — are widely covered by the international media every year.

CNN

But this year, amid Russia's war in Ukraine, the Kremlin said there were no photos or footage of Putin's icy dip, while insisting that he took his annual plunge on Thursday night.

"You know that today is the feast of Epiphany," a Kremlin spokesperson said, according to RT news. "The President attended the Epiphany bathing. He did it in the suburbs. This time, no video, no photos. We only report that we are following tradition."