In pictures: Fire burns in one of Seoul's last remaining slums

The blaze broke out at around 6:27 a.m. in the fourth zone of the village, officials from Gangnam Fire Station said, and was fully extinguished by 11:46 a.m.

More than 900 firefighters, police officers, and government officials were deployed to fight the flames and help with evacuations.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The fire engulfed around 2,700 square meters of the neighborhood, which contains 666 households, according to the Korean Times.

In 2019, the Gangnam government warned that the village was especially vulnerable to fires. It was also hit hard by record flooding in August last year, with some villagers trapped in “banjiha” basement homes — most famously depicted in the Academy award-winning film Parasite.

