Google parent firm layoffs bring Big Tech job cuts to at least 48,000 this year alone
Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. will cut 12,000 jobs, according to a memo obtained by Reuters. The layoffs will impact staff globally and are set to be effective immediately, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told employees.
On Wednesday, Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs, marking yet another Big Tech giant slashing its workforce amid a dip in consumer spending. By a Semafor tally the industry has announced at least 48,230 job cuts so far in January alone.
- Jan. 4: Salesforce cuts 10% of its workforce, around 8,000 people.
- Jan. 5: Amazon announces cuts to 18,000 workers.
- Jan. 11: Alphabet Inc. cuts 230 people from health tech arm Verily.
- Jan. 18: Microsoft announces it will lay off 10,000 employees.
- Jan. 20: Alphabet Inc. cuts a further 12,000 employees companywide.
The cuts announced by Alphabet on Friday aren’t the only measure the company has taken recently: According to a CNBC report, Google is deferring a portion of its employees' year-end bonuses, usually paid out in full in January.
Tech companies benefited from a pandemic-era boom, as consumers shifted their purchasing habits to online spaces. Now, amid recession fears and a slowdown in consumer spending, Big Tech has been tightening its belt. Mass layoffs began in 2022, and according to data tracked by website Layoffs.fyi, more than 154,000 jobs were cut across 1,000 tech companies last year.
In November, Facebook's parent company Meta announced it would cut 11,000 positions. And, as Elon Musk took the reins as CEO of Twitter in late October, the social media company began cutting around half of its 7,500-strong workforce.
Want to pass along a tip or feedback? Write to Jenna at jmoon@semafor.com.