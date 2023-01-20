Google parent firm layoffs bring Big Tech job cuts to at least 48,000 this year alone

The cuts announced by Alphabet on Friday aren’t the only measure the company has taken recently: According to a CNBC report, Google is deferring a portion of its employees' year-end bonuses, usually paid out in full in January.

Tech companies benefited from a pandemic-era boom, as consumers shifted their purchasing habits to online spaces. Now, amid recession fears and a slowdown in consumer spending, Big Tech has been tightening its belt. Mass layoffs began in 2022, and according to data tracked by website Layoffs.fyi, more than 154,000 jobs were cut across 1,000 tech companies last year.

In November, Facebook's parent company Meta announced it would cut 11,000 positions. And, as Elon Musk took the reins as CEO of Twitter in late October, the social media company began cutting around half of its 7,500-strong workforce.