Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Arden as New Zealand’s prime minister

Wikimedia Commons/Stuartyeates

New Zealand Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become the country's prime minister after Jacinda Ardern's surprise announcement that she's stepping down.

Hipkins, 44, was the only candidate from the ruling Labour Party to be nominated for the position, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the party.

He is set to be confirmed as the next prime minister during a meeting of Labour lawmakers on Sunday.

Ardern said she plans to resign by Feb. 7. The county's next general elections are set for Oct. 14.