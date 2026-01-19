Events Email Briefings
Venezuela’s interim president moves to consolidate power

Jan 19, 2026, 6:33am EST
Delcy Rodríguez.
Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo/Reuters

​Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodríguez moved to tighten her grip on power, installing loyalists in top positions to insulate herself from internal threats.

Rodríguez has replaced the head of the central bank and the leader of a feared intelligence agency amid worries that a military faction or militia group could attempt to oust her. One key figure helping Rodríguez maintain her grip on power is Venezuela’s powerful interior minister, who has reportedly been in touch with US officials keen to keep him on side in order to maintain relative stability, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Rodríguez has vowed to continue working with the US, calling for a pragmatic approach as both Caracas and Washington look to boost Venezuela’s moribund oil industry.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
