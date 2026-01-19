Valentino, fashion’s ‘last emperor,’ dies at 93

Valentino Garavani, the legendary fashion designer whose namesake label dressed the global jet set, died Monday aged 93.

Considered fashion’s “last emperor,” the couturier carried a “distinctly imperial gloss” and became an icon of eveningwear through his signature poppy red and penchant for details like bows, ruffles, and lace, Business of Fashion wrote. “I love beauty. It’s not my fault,” he said in a 2008 documentary.

Valentino’s clientele carried a remarkable range, including political figures (Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis), European royalty (Princess Diana), and Hollywood stars (Julia Roberts).

The brand has been in the hands of Alessandro Michele since 2024, one of several European fashion houses with new top designers, part of a broader effort to reinvigorate the luxury industry.