Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni wins seventh term

Jan 19, 2026, 8:46am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni extended his 40-year rule, as official results showed he won 72% of the vote in last week’s election. The opposition dismissed the results as “fake,” while Museveni branded critics as “terrorists” in his victory speech on Sunday.

The elections were widely criticized by the UN and rights groups for severe repression of the opposition: Musweni’s main challenger, Bobi Wine, said he had escaped a police raid on his home on Saturday and was in hiding. The internet blackout imposed by the state ahead of the election was partially lifted for businesses, but social media remains blocked.

The 81-year-old president — who seized power in 1986 as a rebel commander — “became a darling of the West,” the BBC noted, as Uganda’s economy grew and the country saw big improvements in education and health. But he lost favor in 1998 when Uganda alongside Rwanda invaded neighboring DR Congo to help rebels overthrow the government.

Preeti Jha
AD