Trump’s row over Greenland escalates, risking US-Europe ties

US President Donald Trump suggested that his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize was driving his recent aggression toward Greenland.

His text to the Norwegian prime minister intensified growing European concern over Washington’s designs on the Danish territory: Trump over the weekend threatened tariffs on European nations opposed to his efforts, while EU capitals are considering a €93 billion ($108 billion) package of levies in response.

The stunning row has consequences which extend far beyond the largely uninhabited landmass, distracting from the war in Ukraine and widening a rift in the transatlantic alliance, potentially “tearing NATO apart,” as The Economist put it. Meanwhile, Chinese officials are “gleefully anticipating Europe’s humiliation,” the Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator warned.