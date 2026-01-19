Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Trump’s row over Greenland escalates, risking US-Europe ties

Jan 19, 2026, 6:26am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The Danish Navy’s HDMS Vaedderen ship sails off Nuuk, Greenland.
Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters

US President Donald Trump suggested that his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize was driving his recent aggression toward Greenland.

His text to the Norwegian prime minister intensified growing European concern over Washington’s designs on the Danish territory: Trump over the weekend threatened tariffs on European nations opposed to his efforts, while EU capitals are considering a €93 billion ($108 billion) package of levies in response.

The stunning row has consequences which extend far beyond the largely uninhabited landmass, distracting from the war in Ukraine and widening a rift in the transatlantic alliance, potentially “tearing NATO apart,” as The Economist put it. Meanwhile, Chinese officials are “gleefully anticipating Europe’s humiliation,” the Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator warned.

A chart showing the biggest holders of foreign direct investment stock in the US.
Tom Chivers
AD