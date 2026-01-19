Saudi’s Joy Awards become a national watch party

The Joy Awards is easy to read as spectacle, but it’s also a marker of how quickly the kingdom has built an entertainment sector. A decade ago, cinemas were banned; now the country runs a year-round calendar of concerts, film festivals, and sporting events. The Joy Awards sit at the center of that.

Saudi’s entertainment market is projected to be worth $4.6 billion by 2030. The Red Sea Film Fund has backed more than 200 releases since it was set up in 2019, including this year’s historical drama Palestine 36. Fashion has moved in parallel: Riyadh Fashion Week has become an annual fixture, and Saudi designers are increasingly showing abroad, with Saudi brand KML set to present at Paris Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week this month.

There’s a tendency, mostly in Western press, to frame all of this as image management by the Saudi government. But the more basic story is demand. Saudis want big nights on the calendar. They want something shared to talk about the next morning, whether that’s a fireworks finale, a surprise duet, or a debate about the aesthetics of lavender carpets. And if social media engagement is a metric, the Joy Awards have succeeded in doing just that.