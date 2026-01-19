Opposition to ICE grows following Minneapolis killing

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is facing legal pushback and growing protests after high-profile shootings.

An ICE agent shot a Minneapolis woman dead this month, in what the White House called self-defense and local officials called murder. Another two people were wounded a day later. Demonstrations have led to clashes, and 1,500 troops are on standby.

A federal judge ordered the agency to pare back crowd control tactics, banning it from arresting or pepper-spraying peaceful protesters, but US President Donald Trump has pledged to continue mass deportations. A former ICE director told Politico that the agency’s politicization is damaging relationships with law enforcement and city authorities: “It’s going to take ICE a long time to dig out of this.”