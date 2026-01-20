Exclusive / Lululemon’s founder seeks Advent’s ouster in proxy fight

Advent has had a long and successful relationship with Lululemon and Wilson. It was a partnership that helped Lululemon go public, made Wilson one of Canada’s wealthiest businessmen, and minted billions for both parties.

But Wilson has soured on Advent in recent years, and now views the private equity firm’s influence and lingering presence as a personification of Lululemon’s ailments. He lays Lululemon’s “loss of cool,” as Wilson wrote in a WSJ ad last year, at the feet of Mussafer’s focus on appeasing Wall Street analysts rather than thinking ahead about what customers will want to wear, the people close to him say.

Wilson has singled out the continuing presence of Advent managing partner David Mussafer, who is Lululemon’s lead independent director, and Lululemon chair Marti Morfitt, as making any settlement deal impossible, those people said. Mussafer took his seat as part of a deal Advent struck with the company more than a decade ago; Morfitt, while not formally affiliated with Advent, was brought onto the board of another Advent portfolio company and is seen by Wilson as working in lockstep with Mussafer. (The separation of Lululemon’s board chair and lead independent roles itself is a legacy of that deal Advent struck.)

Wilson’s frustrations are compounded by Advent’s spotty record in the consumer space, the people say ; another Advent name, the haircare brand Olaplex, has seen its stock collapse since its 2022 IPO. (Mussafer and two other Lululemon directors are also on Olaplex’s board.)

Wilson has publicly nominated three candidates to Lululemon’s board, including former On Running co-CEO Marc Maurer and ESPN’s ex-marketing boss, Laura Gentile.

Wilson isn’t alone in his activist fight at Lululemon, whose shares have halved over the last year. Activist investor Elliott has a more than $1 billion stake and is also mounting its own campaign, according to another person familiar with the matter. Neither Elliott nor Wilson have had substantive contact with each other, some of the people said.

A spokesperson for Wilson declined to comment. A representative for Lululemon also declined to comment. The company previously told The Wall Street Journal that it has “engaged extensively” with Wilson but that he declined the board’s offer to evaluate his nominees privately.