Jerusalem VC looks to ‘go bigger’ in Dubai, post-Gaza

With plentiful security and Kosher-marked food at an out-of-the-way Hyatt in Dubai, one of Israel’s top venture capital firms last week trotted out some of its portfolio companies that continued to do business in the UAE during the Gaza war.

The gathering of some 400 entrepreneurs, executives, and investors in Dubai was a rare public outing for the Israeli business community in the Gulf. Jerusalem-based venture capital firm JVP is now looking to “go bigger” in the UAE, founder and chairman Erel Margalit told Semafor, as business between the two countries enters a more open and cooperative post-Gaza war era.

“We waited for a moment, where we can get more than just one-on-one or two-on-two meetings, but get a variety of people — entrepreneurs and managers from our different companies in order to see what can be done here in a bigger way,” Margalit said.

Cooperation between the two countries began to recover after last year’s ceasefire deal in Gaza. The fourth quarter of 2025 saw an increase in both the number of Israeli delegations visiting the UAE and the caliber of engagements, a senior Israeli government official told Semafor.

AD

“That momentum is expected to translate into stronger economic cooperation in 2026. We anticipate deals to span sectors where Israel has an edge, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, health care, and renewable energy,” the official said.