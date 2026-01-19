Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Japan’s PM calls for Feb. 8 snap election

Jan 19, 2026, 5:21pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Sanae Takaichi
Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via Reuters

Japan’s prime minister called a Feb. 8 snap election in a bid to convert her soaring approval ratings into a firmer grip on power.

Sanae Takaichi, who took office just three months ago, is caught in a ballooning row with China over her comments about Taiwan, and a stronger parliamentary majority could bolster her negotiating position with Beijing.

Takaichi also wants to pursue more stimulus, a promise that has sent Japanese stocks and long-term government bond yields soaring.

But predictions of a fiscal spending boom may be overblown: One economist warned Takaichi’s plan to loosen fiscal policy is “moving in a dangerous trajectory,” and top party allies may rein in her spending ambitions, The Japan Times wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
AD