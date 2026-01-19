Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Falling wine sales attributed to rise in living alone

Jan 19, 2026, 6:41am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Wine bottles
Fabrizio Bensch/Illustration/Reuters

Falling wine sales represent not just a problem for the industry, but perhaps also for society.

Shrinking demand means producers worldwide have an overstock — grape harvests come each year whether the vintners want them or not — and prices are down: A bottle from Bordeaux retails below €2 in France.

Declining sales are usually attributed to health-conscious youngsters, but alcohol, and especially wine, consumption is down across the demographics in rich countries, The Economist said. The underlying reason is that we “increasingly live, and eat, alone,” and wine-drinking is social. Perhaps that will change, The Wall Street Journal’s wine columnist argued: The “stigma” of drinking a glass of wine alone appears to be fading.

A chart showing the wine consumption per capita in France, Italy, and the US.

Tom Chivers
AD