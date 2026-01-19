Events Email Briefings
Europe debates response to Trump’s Greenland threat

Jan 19, 2026, 5:24pm EST
Copenhagen protest.
Copenhagen protest. Ritzau Scanpix/Emil Helms/via Reuters

European powers are debating how forcefully they should respond to US President Donald Trump’s threats to seize Greenland.

Trump on Monday declined to say whether he would use force to take control of the Danish territory.

His threat to impose tariffs on countries that stand in his way imperils decades of transatlantic ties and has many European governments believing “divorce… is now inevitable,” Politico EU wrote.

Europe has a wide-ranging retaliatory arsenal — some German politicians floated boycotting the World Cup — which carries “real risk of a spiral,” the Economist’s defense editor noted.

While France proposed a tough response to Trump’s tariff threats, Italy and Germany are keener on mediation to avoid escalation. Denmark is reportedly skipping Davos as tensions with Washington escalate.

J.D. Capelouto
