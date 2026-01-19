Davos opens with fresh direction under Blackrock CEO

The Davos summit of world leaders and business executives opened on Monday, with backers hailing its revival — thanks, in large part, to BlackRock’s chief executive.

This year’s edition of the World Economic Forum is the first without its founder, Klaus Schwab. In his place, BlackRock boss Larry Fink has largely taken over, becoming “a quiet force reshaping the forum,” The New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin wrote.

Fink’s leadership offers an opportunity to reinvent a conference that critics argue has fallen out of kilter with global trends, a former WEF head of communications added.

“Fink himself was once a proto-Davos Man,” Semafor’s Liz Hoffman noted in our Davos Daily. “His repriced conversion, and Davos’, feels more or less complete.”