Davos’ badge kerfuffle

Nearly 200 Davos attendees who had registered and paid for hotel badges were left stranded in the cold on Monday. They waited in line for hours only to find out a dust-up between two event organizers led to a mixup of who should be granted access to a tech and finance event called EmTech Invest.

Davos, of course, is governed by a caste system of colored badges that not only unlock access but also dictate, to some extent, how important you are. It’s the capitalist hierarchy made flesh — a multi-colored map of who actually matters. So to pay for a hotel badge — and not get it — left scores of people livid.

“It’s really frustrating to not be able to get in for the things I came all the way here to do,” one of the people, who had stood in line for days, told Semafor.