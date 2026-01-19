Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

China’s birthrate falls to lowest level on record

Jan 19, 2026, 6:46am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Women train with plastic baby dolls as they take part in a nursing skills class.
Women partake in a nursing skills class. Aly Song/Reuters.

China’s birthrate fell to its lowest level on record in 2025, and its population shrank for a fourth consecutive year.

The problem is widespread: France recorded more deaths than births last year for the first time since World War II, and among wealthy nations, only Israel has a fertility rate above replacement. But China’s issue is especially acute, with a growing cohort of retirees and a shrinking number of workers, all grappling with a threadbare social-safety net.

Beijing’s efforts to boost childbearing — ranging from increased support for childcare to doing away with the one-child policy — have been “met with a collective shrug” by young people, The New York Times reported.

A chart showing China’s birthrate per 1,000 people.
Tom Chivers
AD