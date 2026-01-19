Events Email Briefings
China-made EVs could get a boost in Canada and Europe

Jan 19, 2026, 5:36pm EST
BYD production line
Joa Souza/Reuters

Tesla and Volvo are poised to be early winners of Canada’s move to allow thousands of made-in-China EVs to enter the country at low tariff rates, analysts said.

Those companies already hold North American certification, but a host of Chinese firms will look to follow closely.

The rush for the Canadian market follows a landmark trade deal between Ottawa and Beijing that rankled Canadian auto executives.

Chinese automakers are also eyeing a win in Europe, as Brussels considers replacing its EV tariffs with a minimum price system.

Some analysts predict 2026 could be a watershed year for China’s EV makers, reflecting how Beijing’s “centralized industrial policy… has upended traditional notions about how innovation works,” Semafor’s Andy Browne wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
