Exclusive / Absa executive calls for more banking partnerships to meet infrastructure goals

Africa’s next generation of major infrastructure projects will need banks and investors to prioritize partnerships in order to raise the funding required, a top banking executive told Semafor.

The era of individual banks underwriting large projects — from transport corridors to energy and mining — is effectively over, said Charles Russon, Absa’s head for Africa regions. Global volatility, tighter capital rules, and the sheer scale of Africa’s development needs have been stretching traditional risk appetites.

Russon explained that major deals are increasingly being structured through models that bring together commercial banks, development finance institutions, concessional lenders, and long-term investors such as pension funds. He said the “blended finance” approach, where each institution takes a defined slice of risk, has become unavoidable over the past 18 months as Africa faces a tougher global financing backdrop.

Development flows from traditional Western partners are tightening, while geopolitical tensions are disrupting trade, forcing governments and companies to rethink who they rely on. The continent has an annual infrastructure funding deficit of about $130 billion to $170 billion, the African Development Bank estimated last year.