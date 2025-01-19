Events Newsletters
TikTok shuts down US app as ban takes effect

Claire Cameron
Claire Cameron
Updated Jan 19, 2025, 10:36am EST
techNorth America
TikTok ban notification in the app
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
The News

TikTok stopped working in the US as a national ban took effect — but the shutdown may not last.

The app seemed confident that the blackout is temporary, telling users to “stay tuned.” Donald Trump said in a social media post that he will issue an executive order to delay the ban Monday after his inauguration — which TikTok’s CEO is attending.

The Chinese-owned app’s long-term future remains unclear: On Sunday, Trump floated a scenario where the US government would buy a 50% stake, or it could be sold to an American owner. The US embargo could also be a blueprint for other countries that are worried about China’s influence to pursue their own bans.

There’s another path, The Atlantic argued: Americans will simply move on, as many have already begun to do, and the app will join MySpace and Vine in the annals of social-media-that-was.

