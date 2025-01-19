Events Newsletters
Supporters of impeached South Korea president storm courthouse

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Jan 19, 2025, 2:09pm EST
East Asia
Yoon supporters protest outside a Seoul detention center. Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters
The News

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stormed a Seoul courthouse Sunday after prosecutors issued a warrant to formally arrest him.

Rioters broke through police barricades, shattered windows, broke down doors, and attacked officers, according to local media.

Just moments earlier, Yoon’s pre-trial detention had been extended for up to six months, deepening the country’s political crisis.

“The nation has a long way to go to return to normalcy,” The Korea Herald wrote, even after a court rules on whether to permanently remove Yoon from office.

Seoul is also grappling with the return of Donald Trump, whose threat of new tariffs could further harm the country’s slowing economy.

