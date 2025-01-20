Inside the tug-of-war between AI and news publishers

The forthcoming legal complaint will be one of the biggest moves made by publishers against AI companies, some of whom have successfully convinced news media companies not to sue by offering lucrative deals to license content to train their models. Just in the last year, OpenAI has inked licensing deals with the Financial Times, Condé Nast, Dotdash Meredith, News Corp, The Atlantic, Vox Media, and Hearst, while Perplexity and Meta have each agreed to deals with a small number of news publishers.

Broader concerns around AI and content use have also reinvigorated the News Media Alliance, the renamed Newspaper Association of America, which hasn’t always been known as a particularly aggressive or public advocate for the members it represents. Over the last several years, the association has grown increasingly visible, as it has become one of the primary means for media organizations to push back against tech companies whose AI products siphon traffic, attention, and potentially ad dollars away from publishers.

Still, while uncertainty around AI has renewed NMA’s purpose and brought many publishers together, it has also exposed some uncomfortable tensions between them.

During Wednesday’s call, Mike Reed, the CEO and chairman of newspaper publisher Gannett, sharply criticized Axios for its partnership with OpenAI in local markets. Members of the NMA were discussing how the organization would announce the forthcoming complaint, suggesting that the exclusive be given to The New York Times, to The Wall Street Journal if the Times turned the exclusive down, and then to Axios, if both papers passed on the story. According to three participants on the call, Reed protested giving the scoop to Axios, pointing to its recent partnership with OpenAI and accusing them of “stealing” content in local markets.

In an email to Semafor, Gannett spokesperson Lark-Marie Anton said that Reed’s comments had been taken out of context.

“My recollection is that Mike Reed referenced Axios in the context of a story that is being pitched,” Anton said. “Your source is giving you misinformation and it is irresponsible, quite frankly.”

NMA President Danielle Coffey told Semafor in an email that she did not recall this part of the conversation as Semafor described it. Axios did not respond to a request for comment.