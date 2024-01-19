The rising costs of the Red Sea crisis

President Joe Biden admitted that the U.S.-led strikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels — who for weeks have targeted vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip — have done little to actually deter further attacks.

When asked by reporters if the strikes were working, the president said, “Are they stopping the Houthis? No,” adding, “Are they gonna continue? Yes.”

The ongoing attacks have upended global shipping routes, with several companies announcing they would no longer cross the Red Sea under the threat of the Houthis. Instead, ships are taking an expensive, circuitous route around Africa.