Singapore minister resigns following corruption allegations

Singapore’s transport minister S. Iswaran resigned after being charged with 27 offenses in a graft investigation, its anti-corruption agency said Thursday, a rare political scandal in a city-state famous for its squeaky clean image.

The government minister allegedly took bribes worth nearly $286,000 from a Singapore-based Malaysian property tycoon, which included a ride on a private jet, and tickets to the musical Hamilton and soccer matches in Britain.

Iswaran is accused of taking bribes in exchange for helping Ong Beng Seng – a billionaire who brought the Formula 1 race to Singapore – to advance his business interests. The two were first arrested in July last year.

Iswaran, who is currently on bail, pleaded not guilty on Thursday. In a resignation letter published by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s office, the minister said that he rejected the allegations and would focus on clearing his name.