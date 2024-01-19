Why North Korea fears the K-wave

Rare footage released by the BBC last week appears to show North Korea publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years of hard labor for watching K-dramas: South Korean TV shows that are, like all entertainment from the South, strictly banned by Pyongyang.

The video, apparently filmed in 2022, shows an officer handcuffing two 16-year-old boys in front of hundreds at a stadium, chastising them for not “deeply reflecting on their mistakes.” A propaganda narrator warns the audience that despite their age, the boys have “ruined their own future.”

Activists say the harsh sentence and public setting of the trial means that North Korea is intensifying its crackdown on the Korean Wave, or K-wave — the global craze for South Korean media and entertainment — fearing it undermines the country’s authoritarian values.