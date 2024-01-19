Japan lands spacecraft on moon, but status of ‘sniper’ probe is unclear

Japan has landed a spacecraft — dubbed the “moon sniper” — on the lunar surface, but it is so far unclear whether the landing was successful.

Scientists with Japanese space agency JAXA were reportedly subdued after the landing as they waited to make contact with the spacecraft.

Japan is only the fifth country to land on the moon. The SLIM’s (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) attempt isn’t Japan’s first: In November 2022, a lander called OMOTENASHI, operating as part of NASA’s Artemis I mission, made a landing attempt but did not meet its destination.