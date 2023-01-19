Wall Street’s DC watchers are really, really worried about the debt ceiling

As the U.S. government hits its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit today, Wall Street’s Washington veterans are sounding the alarm that after years of brinkmanship, the possibility of an unprecedented default is real this time.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress today that the department will start employing “extraordinary measures,” like pausing investments in retirement funds for civil servants, to keep the government running. Unless the debt ceiling is raised or suspended by lawmakers, those measures could last until possibly the summer.

One Wall Street lobbyist said his firm hasn’t started tabletop exercises yet to game out scenarios but when they do, he will recommend including political twists that result in wild market gyrations given the current mood in Washington.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s tenuous control over his Republican caucus and the stated refusal from Democrats to negotiate over the limit has left people like Tobin Marcus, senior U.S. policy and politics strategist at Evercore ISI, believing “there’s a non-zero possibility of an actual disaster here.”

Marcus was an advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden during the 2011 debt standoff that rattled markets and spurred S&P to downgrade the U.S. credit rating for the first time. His warnings about the current fight are partly aimed at his colleagues on Wall Street who believe an eventual, “rational” decision will be made and a crisis will be averted.

This line of thinking, said Jeff Siegel, head of U.S. public and regulatory policy at BNP Paribas and a former Senate staffer, miscalculates what motivates politicians.

“There's a disconnect between how Wall Street views big decisions and how Washington actually makes big decisions. Political decisions can often be disconnected with rationality and that always has been a problem for how corporate America and Wall Street view these debt ceiling debates” said Siegel, who added “there's probably never been a greater chance” the country defaults than this year.

That’s pushing some Wall Street lobbyists to act sooner than they have in past debt ceiling fights. One of them told Semafor that his game plan, for now, is to try to educate members, particularly those on the House Financial Services Committee, about the consequences of defaulting.

He'll become more dire in his warnings as spring approaches but his biggest worry is that past predictions about an economic crisis due to a debt default, which persuaded some lawmakers to compromise in the past, won’t hold sway anymore.