The world reacts to New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation

‘Bold and resolute’

Ardern’s leadership was unlike almost any that came before her, columnist Van Badham writes in The Guardian’s Australia edition. She notes how Ardern’s decision to step down stands in stark contrast to former presidents Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and Donald Trump in the U.S., who tried to cling to power as it fell away from them. “The clear example she exported of female capacity for bold and resolute leadership neutralised the hoary stereotypes that insisted female power was soft or weak,” Badham writes.

‘The kind that change the narrative’

Ardern’s decision to leave her role exemplifies how challenging it is to achieve diversity in politics, Andreea Papuc writes for Bloomberg. The discomfort with Ardern’s departure, she says, might be due to a desire for positive role models who make us proud on the world stage. “It’s not just about getting women [into political roles], but keeping them,” Papuc writes. “We want politicians like Ardern to endure because they are the kind that change the narrative.”