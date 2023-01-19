The best arguments for and against minting a $1 trillion coin to solve the debt crisis

A conceptual rendering of the $1 trillion coin. Wikimedia Commons/DonkeyHotey

Once again, the U.S. is facing a crisis over the debt ceiling. So once again, the #MintTheCoin craze is back.

The idea that the U.S. Treasury could mint a platinum coin worth $1 trillion — and then swiftly deposit the coin into the Federal Reserve to fund the government — began as a theory in a comment on a blog post in 2010. It's based on a 1996 law that allows the U.S. Mint to create platinum coins of any value as a way of minting commemorative coins.

It's since become a legitimate proposal among left-leaning policy wonks, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen forced to acknowledge and dismiss the concept as a "gimmick." The #MintTheCoin movement gained further traction in 2021 as Bloomberg editor Joe Weisenthal promoted the idea. Economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman has also backed it.

Here are some of the best explainers and arguments in support of and against the idea.