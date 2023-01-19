South Africa's ANC mulls selling real estate to plug holes in its finances

REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — South Africa’s ruling party is scrambling for new sources of funding and considering selling off some of its prized real estate assets to deal with a dire financial crunch caused by an exodus of its private donors, says an internal report seen by Semafor.

Under proposals aimed at helping to cover running costs and tackling growing debts, the African National Congress (ANC) is considering selling properties, including the storied London building at 28 Penton Street that was one of its international bases during the apartheid era and an office building in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. There are 20 South African properties on the list valued at a total of just over $7 million.

Last month South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa secured a second term as ANC leader. These budgeting issues are among the many challenges he faces ahead of elections next year that many analysts predict will see the party lose its outright majority for the first time since the end of apartheid.

The 64-page internal financial report, published last month, reveals the party has a “deficit” of 245 million rand ($14 million), having spent 2.1 billion rand in the five-year reporting period up to November 2022. Paying salaries and running election campaigns were the most significant expenditure items, together with advertising and events.

It states that the party has lost donors since it became a legal requirement in 2021 for political parties to declare donations regularly. “Many of our donors who do not want to be disclosed have stopped their funding," it says, pointing to the impact of high-profile corruption controversies during the nine-year Jacob Zuma presidency that ended in 2018.

The ANC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the findings of its internal report.