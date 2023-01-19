Semafor Davos Daily: Back to Business

Welcome to Day 4 of Davos 2023, where it’ll be sunny and icy and where the world’s biggest business meeting seems to be returning to its roots.

The European Management Forum was founded in 1971 to solve a problem: The United States was kicking Europe’s butt in business. The summit in Davos focused on how European companies could catch up with American management techniques. In its early years it remained firmly engaged in the business of business — engagement with China, tackling the oil shortage.

But in 1987, the EMF ditched its original name and purpose, rebranding as the World Economic Forum, and Davos soon became a center for geopolitics. Greek and Turkish leaders here signed the 1988 accord that averted a war. North and South Korean ministers met in person for the first time since the end of their conflict. Shimon Perez and Yassar Arafat held hands for a photo op. Before long, Davos was the place to discuss water scarcity and income inequality, an era capped by Greta Thunberg’s climate march in 2020.

In 2023, Davos seems to be returning to its all-business roots. CEOs are here in force. But they have been noticeably absent on the slushy streets, on the panels that make up the official agenda, and even at late-night parties. Executives said their schedules were mostly packed with client meetings, one 30-minute pitch after another.

And the conference has seemingly split in two: an international, socially conscious, non-profit crowd in the Congress Center, toasting Slava Ukraini, and another more Western, corporate agenda playing out behind closed doors in the Belvedere.

