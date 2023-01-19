Watch Pakistani polio workers trek in waist-deep snow to get children vaccinated

Videos and images from Pakistan show healthcare workers braving extreme winter conditions this week in an effort to get kids vaccinated against polio.

The healthcare workers are seen trekking through waist-deep snow, wearing minimal winter gear, while holding refrigerated bags containing the vaccine.

According to local reports, parts of Balochistan, the province where the photos were taken, were placed under a state of emergency on Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions. Several main roads remained inaccessible as of Thursday.

The vaccinators continued their perilous journey in heavy snowfall as part of a nationwide polio eradication drive after a resurgence of cases in the country.