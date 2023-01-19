Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' film shooting
Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust in 2021, prosecutors in New Mexico announced Thursday.
The movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will also be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
The charges are expected to be filed by the end of the month.
“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”
David Halls, the first assistant director of the movie, has pleaded guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon and will face a suspended sentence with six months of probation.
No charges are expected to be filed for the non-fatal shooting of the move's director Joel Souza.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back soon for updates.