Permanent seat on Trump’s Board of Peace costs $1B

Jan 18, 2026, 5:27pm EST
Destruction in Gaza
Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Countries will have to cough up $1 billion for a permanent seat on US President Donald Trump’s new “Board of Peace,” documents show.

The international body, chaired by Trump, was conceived to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza — US officials recently announced the beginning of phase two of the territory’s peace plan — but the group’s charter suggests the Board of Peace will have a more global remit.

That could set it up for a conflict with the UN, which Trump has repeatedly criticized.

Trump also risks igniting tensions with Israel, which voiced concern over the makeup of a Gaza-focused committee under the Board of Peace: It includes a Turkish minister but no Israeli officials.

J.D. Capelouto
